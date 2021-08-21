Severe Weather Statement issued for Kingfisher by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-21 18:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-21 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Kingfisher THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN KINGFISHER COUNTY IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, therefore the warning has been cancelled. However small hail and gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.alerts.weather.gov
