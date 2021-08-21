Cancel
Fishers preparing for battle Saturday night

By Daily Journal
Posted by 
Richmond County Daily Journal
Richmond County Daily Journal
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TL8dR_0bZ5V73m00
“You better be mentally prepared,” Adrian Blanks of Robeson County said as he signs up for the event at Mad Katz Outdoors. “You got to love it.” He’s competing on Team Sore Lips this weekend. “I’m looking for a state record tonight!” Blanks exclaimed. Matthew Sasser | Daily Journal
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EG68B_0bZ5V73m00

Ken Graham heads out in the water right before the event begins. Event Director Kevin Lambert said over 30 teams have signed up for the event. “The winning weight will be 60 plus, maybe 70,” Lambert said. “Ain’t nothing guaranteed in fishing.”

Matthew Sasser | Daily Journal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=308Ji1_0bZ5V73m00

Tyler Hart came from Winston-Salem for the event. “I’ve been catfishing all my life,” Hart said. “I’ve been all over the world doing them. It’s peaceful and relaxing.”

Matthew Sasser | Daily Journal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tUZUE_0bZ5V73m00

Team Wicked departs onto the Pee Dee River right before the 7:00 kickoff. “Lots of coffee,” Lexi Ann said will get her through the event. “You just never know what you’re going to catch.” She drove from Pennsylvania for the event. “It’s like winning a million dollar lottery ticket,” she said about catching the big one.

Matthew Sasser | Daily Journal

ROCKINGHAM — Civil War: Battle on the Pee Dee River, a 13-hour catfishing competition, kicked off at 7:00 Saturday night. A 60 or 70 pound fish will probably win the event, said Event Director Kevin Lambert. Results will be posted tomorrow.

Richmond County Daily Journal

Richmond County Daily Journal

Richmond County Daily Journal

 https://www.yourdailyjournal.com
