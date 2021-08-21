Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

#DigitalDunkirk: Veterans unite on social media to help evacuate Afghans

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xrfyz_0bZ5V6B300
#DigitalDunkirk is an online movement (Ben Shread/MoD/PA) (PA Media)

Veterans and others connected with the military are using the hashtag #DigitalDunkirk to unite on social media and help thousands flee the Taliban in Afghanistan

The operation takes its name from the famed civilian-aided retreat of British and Allied forces from France during the Second World War.

It offers help and expert advice on the evacuation from Afghanistan of predominantly Western allies and their families, such as interpreters or military personnel.

Jen Wilson, 35, is chief operating officer of Army Week Association in New York, and her team alone has already co-ordinated the escape of 30 from Kabul as part of the mission.

Dunkirk was every Tom, Dick and Harry with a boat... that's exactly what it is here

“Dunkirk was every Tom, Dick and Harry with a boat… they all flooded the waters to get these guys out,” she told the PA news agency.

“That’s exactly what it is here… we have former Navy Seals going in with their own money… down to me as a civilian sitting in my apartment in New York.

“It’s all hands on deck, everybody is sending us contacts – I literally just got a contact this morning who works with a guy whose brother’s an Apache (helicopter) pilot on the ground.”

Ms Wilson said a “ragtag bunch of Royal Marines” stationed across the UK are always on hand to help with the international effort, using their sources and contacts to provide intelligence.

“One of the biggest issues is we need constant fresh intel on the ground because it keeps changing,” Ms Wilson said.

“This group of Royal Marines, no matter what time of the day it is… they are always sending me back answers.”

Mike Jason, a retired US army colonel and defence consultant, said he believes thousands have been helped by the campaign, which began in the US.

“We have individually helped hundreds known to us personally, but we believe these efforts are having an impact to help thousands,” Mr Jason told PA.

“I even worked with my Italian war college classmates and now we are cross-talking with Canadian counterparts, all in real-time, enabled by social media.”

Mr Jason’s work began on the project when he received a text from a friend – an Afghan senior army official who was hiding in Kabul with his family.

After helping to evacuate the official and his family, Mr Jason tweeted about “how happy” he was in a thread which then went viral.

“The thread went viral and I was immediately connected with scores of other veterans trying to do the same,” said Mr Jason, who retired as a colonel in 2019.

“We have (since) been organising as a taskforce using our military training – a CNN reporter called it Digital Dunkirk and we grabbed on to that spirit.”

When asked how those with no military experience can help the #DigitalDunkirk cause, Mr Jason said: “Speak loudly and clearly, tell everyone, unequivocally, that it is our moral obligation to get our friends and allies out and to welcome them in our communities with open arms.

“This isn’t over with the last flight. Their new lives begin when they arrive, we can all play a role.”

Comments / 0

newschain

newschain

35K+
Followers
88K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Army#Navy Seals#Afghans#Digitaldunkirk#Taliban#British#Allied#Western#Army Week Association#Royal Marines#Italian#Canadian#Cnn#Digital Dunkirk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Social Media
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Related
MilitaryNew York Post

Widow of first American killed in Afghanistan war slams Joe Biden

The widow of the first US casualty of the Afghanistan war is slamming President Biden’s “defiant stance,” with the evacuations in Kabul marked by scenes of violence and chaos as thousands of Americans and allies try to flee the Taliban. Ex-CIA officer Shannon Spann, whose CIA agent husband, Mike Spann,...
MilitaryPopular Mechanics

In a Warning to the Taliban, U.S. Fighter Jets Are Buzzing Kabul

U.S. fighter jets have reportedly begun buzzing Kabul at night and in the early morning. The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) is calling the flights "routine," and says they will last until the evacuation mission has ended. These flights remind everyone on the ground that American airpower is still overhead...
Politicsamericanmilitarynews.com

Taliban now says they’ll let Americans, Afghans leave after beating, blocking evacuees

The Taliban claimed on Tuesday they are committed to stop blocking people from getting to the Hamid Karzai International Airport — where U.S. troops are evacuating Americans and Afghans from Taliban-controlled Afghanistan — after reports that they set up checkpoints around the airport, turned people back, and in some cases beat and whipped those attempting to get through.
MilitaryDaily Beast

Dad of Marine Slain in Kabul Vents Anger at Military, Biden

Thursday was “an excruciating day” for California carpenter Steve Nikoui. He knew his son Kareem, a young U.S. Marine, was stationed at the Kabul airport. But when he heard there had been a bombing there, he had no idea if Kareem was alive or dead. “I stayed home from work...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Independent

Blinken confronted over ‘betrayed’ US embassy workers ditched in Afghanistan: “The message is we will not be loyal”

Secretary of State Antony Blinken was challenged by a reporter over the US-employed Afghan staff who feel “completely betrayed” at being left stranded in the country.Andrea Mitchell of NBC News said that many local staff employed by the US Embassy in Kabul have been prevented from reaching the city’s international airport because of Taliban checkpoints.“We evacuated our embassy and there have been cables back that I know you must be familiar with, or your teams are, of people who feel completely betrayed,” she said“And these are thousands of people that we rely on in embassies around the world. The...
White House, TNVoice of America

'No Deadline' for Afghanistan Evacuations, Says Blinken

WHITE HOUSE - The U.S. government is pledging to continue efforts to extricate Americans, U.S. permanent residents, allies and other vulnerable Afghans, even if it means going past the end-of-the-month deadline for American forces to leave Afghanistan. There is "no deadline in getting out Americans and Afghans who want to...
InternetThe Guardian

How social media helped the tech-savvy Taliban retake Afghanistan

The Taliban took over Afghanistan in two weeks, ending 20 years of fighting with western troops and the Afghan national army. Many factors, such as a problematic peace deal, a lack of political will among the former Kabul administration to fight the Taliban and rampant corruption contributed to the group’s rapid advance and the fall of Kabul – but notable among them was a successful modern media strategy.
Afghanistanwhtc.com

Taliban go door-to-door telling fearful Afghans to work

(Reuters) – Armed Taliban members knocked on doors in cities across Afghanistan on Wednesday, witnesses said, telling fearful residents to return to their jobs a day after the militants announced they wanted to revive the country’s battered economy. Widespread destruction during a 20-year war between U.S.-backed government forces and the...
Aerospace & DefenseBBC

C-17: The US military plane carrying Afghans to safety

On 15 August, as the Taliban entered the Afghan capital, Kabul, a US Air Force plane safely evacuated 823 Afghan citizens - including 183 children. The number was a record for the Boeing C-17 Globemaster III - the four-engined transport plane that has been at the centre of the airlift from Hamid Karzai International Airport.
PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Taliban to block Afghans' access to Kabul airport

In its second press conference since taking over Afghanistan, the Taliban on Tuesday called on the United States to stop "inviting" Afghans to flee the country and said it would block access to the Kabul airport. "Our people, our engineers, our doctors, professors, and those who have been educated. The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy