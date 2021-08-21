Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Illinois State

United Way of Central Illinois: Take action to help community

The State Journal
 7 days ago

Each year United Way of Central Illinois calls our community to action to give, advocate or volunteer. This year I am honored to serve as one of the campaign chairs for the annual United Way campaign. I am asking you to join myself and fellow campaign chair Terrance Jordan, director of school leadership & family and community engagement with Springfield Public Schools District 186, to be Better Together for a Better Tomorrow. For nearly 100 years, United Way has served as the largest private funder of health and human services in Central Illinois. Over the years, United Way’s campaign has raised hundreds of millions of dollars to support local programs, and today their work is more important than ever.

www.sj-r.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Springfield, IL
Society
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Society
Local
Illinois Education
Springfield, IL
Education
City
Springfield, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Illinois#Health And Human Services#Race#Charity#United Way Of Central#Better Together For#Living United#Cefcu#Memorial Health System#Security Bank#Scheels#Bank Of Springfield#Inb#Sikich Llp#United Way Campaign
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
United Way
NewsBreak
Charities
Related
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon identifies 13 US service members killed in Kabul blast

The Pentagon has identified the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in the bombing at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, this week, the deadliest attack on U.S. forces in the country in a decade. The Defense Department said 11 Marines, one Navy hospitalman and one Army staff sergeant were...

Comments / 0

Community Policy