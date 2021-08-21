United Way of Central Illinois: Take action to help community

Each year United Way of Central Illinois calls our community to action to give, advocate or volunteer. This year I am honored to serve as one of the campaign chairs for the annual United Way campaign. I am asking you to join myself and fellow campaign chair Terrance Jordan, director of school leadership & family and community engagement with Springfield Public Schools District 186, to be Better Together for a Better Tomorrow. For nearly 100 years, United Way has served as the largest private funder of health and human services in Central Illinois. Over the years, United Way’s campaign has raised hundreds of millions of dollars to support local programs, and today their work is more important than ever.