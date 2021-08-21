This Week's Weird News 8/20/21

On Aug. 27 of last year, the 1997 “anti-RPG” titled Moon: Remix RPG Adventure finally got an official release outside of Japan, via an upcoming Steam release. Despite the relative obscurity of the game, the Moon re-release managed to find a sizable worldwide audience that vibed with the title’s heartfelt, quirky style. It helped that the translation, handled by former Kotaku writer Tim Rogers, expertly conveyed the original game’s meaning and intentions while still coming off completely natural to an English-speaking audience. Originally, gaming enthusiasts could only purchase this re-release on the Nintendo Switch, but that will soon change, as developer Onion Games has announced that Moon will soon be available on Steam as well.
