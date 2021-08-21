This Week's Weird News 8/20/21

— Elliot Page is thanking the ’90’s comedy “But I’m A Cheerleader” for offering him relief from some of his struggles as a younger LGBTQ person. Page said he isn’t sure he would have been able to make it through moments of isolation, loneliness, “shame and self-hatred” when he was younger without the various representation he was able to find on film or television. Page made those comments while receiving the Outfest’s Achievement Award. The comedy released in 1999 is about a high schooler who’s sent to a conversion program when her parents suspect her of being gay. The Oscar-nominated actor says the lack of representation that continues today is “infuriating.”