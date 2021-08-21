Cancel
Rapid City, SD

Rep. Dusty Johnson on COVID-19, “we can manage this virus appropriately, but we got to do so keeping the kids in school and keeping the businesses open”

By Jeffrey Lindblom
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The CDC map referring to areas of transmission continues to show more red. Or, areas that have high transmission of the Delta Variant of COVID-19. These areas include much of the southwestern area of South Dakota, only excluding Bennet County, and these areas are recommended by the CDC to be wearing masks and practicing social distancing vaccinated or otherwise.

