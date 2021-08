Dodgers’ winning streak snapped with loss to Mets in series finale. LOS ANGELES — All good things have to come to end. And that was exactly what happened to the Dodgers’ nine-game winning streak at Dodger Stadium on Sunday afternoon. The visiting Mets scored thee times in the top of the first, and the Dodgers never led in the game, finally falling by a score of 7-2. It was strong performance from Mets’ starter Marcus Stroman, and a late home run form JD Davis that sealed the Dodgers’ fate. They did finish the homestand at 6-1, and are in a good spot going into San Diego on Tuesday. But this one was pretty forgettable all the way around.