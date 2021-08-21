Cancel
Beyoncé Reveals Why She Sets 'Boundaries' Between Social Media And Her Personal Life

By Katherine Webb
There are few people on this Earth more famous than Beyoncé, and with good reason. The legendary artist is so talented, she commands our attention whenever she releases anything, whether it’s new music, a new film, or any other kind of surprise. Her global notoriety and impact are even more impressive because she has drawn clear boundaries between the most personal aspects of her life and the way she interacts with fans and the media. Now, she’s revealed exactly why she's chosen to keep her social life off social media.

