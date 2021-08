HealthDay News — Taking a drug meant for horses and cattle to prevent or treat COVID-19 is dangerous and could be fatal, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration warns. The agency has received multiple reports of people who have been hospitalized after “self-medicating with ivermectin intended for horses,” the agency said in a consumer update. Ivermectin, which is not an antiviral drug, is generally used to treat or prevent parasites in animals. No form of ivermectin has been approved to treat or prevent COVID-19, the agency emphasized. It said it was compelled to issue a warning due to “a lot of misinformation” around the drug, according to the update.