Who: Philadelphia Union (7-5-7, 28 points – 5th in East) vs New York City FC (9-5-4, 31 points – 2nd in East) Despite only meeting once in the 2020 season, New York City and Philadelphia have meet a total of 14 times since the Pigeons’ introduction to MLS in 2015, with City gathering nine wins, three losses and one draw. New York earned their last win in these teams last meeting at Subaru Park, a 2-0 win back on May 1. New York City got off to a fast start in that match, scoring just five minutes in. A Jose Martinez red card saw the Union’s hopes of equalizing dashed, and Valentin Castellanos put the game away in the 65th minute.