Matt Nagy reiterates Andy Dalton is Bears' starting QB, and fans aren't having it

By Alyssa Barbieri
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
Bears head coach Matt Nagy can’t escape the unofficial quarterback competition that continues to dominate headlines as rookie Justin Fields continues to show that he’s the best quarterback on this roster.

With two preseason games in the books, it’s clear Fields is better than Andy Dalton, who has been the Bears starter since he signed in free agency. But following another game where Fields flashed his big arm, mobility and sheer playmaking ability, the pressure to start Fields continues to gain steam.

Following Saturday’s preseason loss to the Bills, Nagy reiterated that Dalton will be Chicago’s starter in Week 1 — a plan he’s stuck by so far this year.

“We need to see him in the regular season,” Nagy said.

Nagy’s reasoning, and refusal to consider starting Fields, caused a stir on Twitter, where everyone from analysts to Bears fans weighed in about Nagy’s decision to roll with Dalton because they want to see what he can do in the regular season.

