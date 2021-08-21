BIG3 basketball Week 8 results: Tri-State, Trilogy, Triplets, 3 Headed Monsters all clinch playoff berths

The Milwaukee Bucks kept their offseason relatively simple. They won the title after all. This means that they already have the key ingredients intact. They just need a little seasoning here and there. With this in mind, they did experience a slight hiccup after one of the finest veterans of the game walked away. They did make it up by signing another veteran and a bunch of young guns. Let’s walk through the Bucks’ offseason and see how they fared.