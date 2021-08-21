Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Basketball

BIG3 basketball Week 8 results: Tri-State, Trilogy, Triplets, 3 Headed Monsters all clinch playoff berths

By Michael Kaskey-Blomain
CBS Sports
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe BIG3 completed Week 8, and in turn, its 2021 regular season slate, on Saturday with four games to determine final playoff positioning. In the first game of the week, Tri-State pulled out a win over Triplets to secure the top overall seed in the postseason picture, while the loss dropped the Triplets down to the second seed. Tri-State had four different players score in double digits, with Larry Sanders and Earl Clark dropping 14 points apiece.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tri State#3 Headed Monsters#Big3#Tri State#Big3#Ghost Ballers#Killer 3#Bivouac
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBAabc7ny.com

Griner's dunk highlights Phoenix's win over Liberty

NEW YORK -- - Skylar Diggins-Smith scored 27 points, Brittney Griner added 26, including her third dunk of the season, and Phoenix beat the New York Liberty 106-79 on Wednesday night for the Mercury's fifth straight victory. Griner also had nine rebounds and six assists before getting helped off the...
NBANBA Analysis Network

This Lakers-Pelicans Trade Is Centered Around Marc Gasol

The Los Angeles Lakers have been one of the best teams in the league since LeBron James came to town. This was to be expected, especially after they made a deal to acquire Anthony Davis. After winning a championship down in the NBA Bubble, the Lakers were eliminated early in this year’s playoffs.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

LeBron James Reacts To Emoni Bates’ College Decision

Emoni Bates made a decision on his basketball future Wednesday evening. It even caught notice from none other than NBA superstar LeBron James. Bates is on his way to Memphis to play for Penny Hardaway and the Tigers. He chose them over other finalists including the G-League, Michigan State and Oregon. The 6-foot-8 forward will play for Memphis this upcoming season.
NBAswishappeal.com

Griner dunks in blowout Mercury win

Brittney Griner leaving the game late with an ankle injury, which the Mercury hope won’t be too serious, had a sobering effect on Phoenix’s 106-79 victory over the New York Liberty on Wednesday night at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Griner had 26 points, nine rebounds and six assists in the win, while Skylar Diggins-Smith (27 points, five assists) and Diana Taurasi (21 points, nine assists) were also phenomenal. Brianna Turner added 10 points, 15 boards and two blocks to the winning cause.
NBAbleachernation.com

A Fun Vucevic “What if”, Lonzo Ball’s PG Ranking, ESPN Drama, and Other Bulls Bullets

Tell me you’re desperate for NBA offseason content without telling me you’re desperate for NBA offseason content. • I probably shouldn’t waste much time debating this absurd hypothetical … but we all know it’s Vucevic with Anthony Davis’ defense, right? I mean, Draymond Green with Devin Booker’s shooting might be knocking on the door, but Vucevic with AD’s defensive capabilities might make him the best two-way center in the league.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Golden State Warriors entering an awkward situation with Ben Simmons

Ben Simmons has long been in trade rumors and the Golden State Warriors remain one of the top destinations on everyone’s hypothetical list. Yet, the likelihood of Simmons ending up in the Bay continues to diminish as things get… well, awkward. The Golden State Warriors don’t seem too interested in...
NBAPosted by
Lakers Daily

Report: Promising free agent may join Lakers on minimum deal

According to a report, Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk may join the Los Angeles Lakers on a minimum deal. “Garrison Matthews, Denzel Valentine and Svi Mykhailiuk are free agency options,” wrote Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com. “Mykhailiuk, sources say, may join the Los Angeles Lakers on a minimum deal.”. Most of the major dominoes...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Grading the Milwaukee Bucks’ 2021 NBA offseason

The Milwaukee Bucks kept their offseason relatively simple. They won the title after all. This means that they already have the key ingredients intact. They just need a little seasoning here and there. With this in mind, they did experience a slight hiccup after one of the finest veterans of the game walked away. They did make it up by signing another veteran and a bunch of young guns. Let’s walk through the Bucks’ offseason and see how they fared.
NBAbatonrougenews.net

Pistons GT record sweep, clinches playoff berth

Pistons Gaming won both games of their doubleheader on Saturday night to clinch the final playoff spot in the NBA 2K league on the final night of the regular season. The Pistons (16-12) claimed the fifth and final playoff berth in the Western Conference with 92-74 and 95-84 wins over Hawks TalonGC, who finished last in the East at 6-22.
Sioux City, IASioux City Journal

East football eyeing state playoff berth in 2021

SIOUX CITY--Expectations are high on the East High football field this year. With the Black Raiders coming off of a 6-2 season in 2020, and senior quarterback Luke Longval back under center, head coach Brian Webb is hoping that his squad can make it back to the state playoffs. Before...
Wildwood Crest, NJCape May County Herald

Wildwood Crest Recreation 2021 Summer Basketball Results - Week 6

WILDWOOD CREST - Wildwood Crest released week 6 statistics from its recreational youth summer basketball league:. Casiello Construction 63, Alfe’s Restaurant 51: Junior Hans (16) and John Podgorski (14) led the winners. Brady Eagan scored a game-high 20 points, and Brian Cunniff chipped in eight points in the loss. Water’s...
Baseballnorthwoodsleague.com

Mallards Win Second-Half, Clinch Playoff Spot

The Madison Mallards hosted the Fond Du Lac Dock Spiders in an elimination game with their chances of making the playoffs on the line, and they came out on top by a final of 11-5, clinching a spot in the Northwoods League playoffs. It was an eventful first inning as...
BaseballAPG of Wisconsin

Hawks earn berth in WBA state tournament

With victories over the Tony Hayshakers and LaCrescent Cards in the district playoffs last weekend at Larry Somerville Field, the Hayward Hawks have earned a berth in the Wisconsin Baseball Association’s State Tournament for the second consecutive year. The state tournament will be held Friday night through Sunday afternoon, Aug....
Sportsbctribune.com

Yeguas look for winning season, playoff berth

The Somerville Yeguas are looking for a winning season this year, a playoff berth and their first playoff win since 2006. And they have the talent to do it. Head Coach Cal Neatherlin, now in his third year, is looking for his first winning season and for major improvement in District 13-2A Division II. Last year, the Yeguas struggled with some close losses in a 2-6 season, 2-4 in district play…

Comments / 0

Community Policy