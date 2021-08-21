BIG3 basketball Week 8 results: Tri-State, Trilogy, Triplets, 3 Headed Monsters all clinch playoff berths
The BIG3 completed Week 8, and in turn, its 2021 regular season slate, on Saturday with four games to determine final playoff positioning. In the first game of the week, Tri-State pulled out a win over Triplets to secure the top overall seed in the postseason picture, while the loss dropped the Triplets down to the second seed. Tri-State had four different players score in double digits, with Larry Sanders and Earl Clark dropping 14 points apiece.www.cbssports.com
