Property tax a main topic of discussion during Concordia Board of Aldermen special meeting Monday

CONCORDIA — The Concordia Board of Aldermen will hold a special meeting Monday evening. Once the meeting is called to order, the board will enter into a public hearing, so citizens may be heard on the issue of property tax rates proposed to be set by the city of Concordia. The proposed ordinance sets the 2021 property tax rate for $0.8897 per $100 of assessed valuation. The board will consider a request to advertise for the City Clerk position, and will review the fiscal year 2021 – 2022 budget preparation. Various reports will also be heard. The meeting is set for 5 p.m. Monday, August 23, in the Concordia Community Center, Room 202.