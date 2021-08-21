Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Interior Design

serpentine pink staircase highlights the inclination of AD+studio's house in vietnam

designboom.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAD+studio introduces a residential project for a three-generation family in binh duong, vietnam, which is characterized by its staggered arrangement. its intriguing site — a slanted road branching from a lower junction — and its slightly sloped plot, served as the starting point of the conceptual development. furthermore, a serpentine light-pink staircase provides access to the multiple levels of the dwelling.

www.designboom.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Serpentine#Staircase#Inclination#Stairway
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Interior Design
Country
Vietnam
Related
Economyhomecrux.com

Denali XL Bunkhouse is Largest Tiny House That can Sleep a Family of Six

Alabama-based Timbercraft Tiny Homes has gained plenty of attention for its spacious tiny house model named Denali, which is now upgraded with an XL edition for even more spaciousness. The company has designed the Denali XL Bunkhouse, which is a three-bedroom tiny house that can sleep up to six people at a time.
Interior DesignApartment Therapy

This Furniture Staple from Your Grandparents’ House Is Having a Moment

China cabinets are one of those things that remind some young adults of their grandparents’ only-for-show parlors or their parents’ dining rooms they maybe ate in once or twice a year growing up. They’re pieces of furniture that, along with huge dining room tables and hulking entertainment centers, don’t feel especially relevant to living in smaller spaces or more modern times. Millennials don’t throw formal dinner parties the same way that older generations did, but that, of course, doesn’t mean at-home entertaining isn’t happening at all. People just do it in a way that fits their current reality, meaning no need for a lavish 12-person china set… or the china cabinet to put it in.
Interior Designcountryliving.com

Makeover Takeover 2021: Living Room

“Growing up, Victoria and I were library kids,” says Marcus Ford (@marcsford), referencing the couple’s love of reading. So when it came to overhauling their home’s lackluster living space, having a cozy spot to curl up with a good book was a top priority. “We wanted to have a room that felt like the best library you’ve ever been to,” says Marcus. But the likely spot for this endeavor was the bowling alley–esque 25-by-15-foot living room. Awkward space aside, its underwhelming architecture was far from warm and welcoming—hardly the ideal spot to get lost in literature. But a few smart updates (built-in shelves, a tufted leather sofa) take the space from boring to bookish. Take a look at the amazing transformation...
Interior DesignApartment Therapy

This Kitchen Detail Brings a Big Home Decor Trend to a Tiny, Unexpected Spot

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Of all the fun decorating trends happening in the home decor world right now, colorful wall murals might be one of my favorites. With so many different ways to get creative with paint, seeing people create unique, colorful, and personal murals feels like a breath of fresh air. To that end, freelance graphic designer and all around artistic person Laura Horstmann painted a mini mural in her home, and I honestly cannot get over it — mainly because of where she put it: her kitchen backsplash.
Interior DesignPosted by
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A Small Harlem Rental Transformed a Surprising Spot into a Home Office

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Kim White is a makeup artist by trade and an interior design enthusiast all the time. She’s also a small space expert, as she demonstrated in her 296-square-foot studio apartment‘s amazing transformation that’s filled with smart storage ideas and tons of style. She recently got the opportunity to “step outside of my comfort zone and do something I’d never done before — decorate someone else’s apartment,” she writes. “The experience was challenging and rewarding. I hope to have the chance to do it all over again.”
Interior Designhouseandhome.com

Step Inside A Petite Bathroom Inspired By The Pacific Northwest

For a young Vancouver couple’s newly built house, the ensuite bathroom needed to feel rejuvenating. Their last house was bold, punchy and full of personality and, this time, they wanted a more sophisticated look. They had a wish list of luxe elements to include: a water closet, double sinks and soaker tub. Jamie Banfield was the perfect person for the job — for him, elegance and timelessness are always top of mind. However, the room was fairly small, so the challenge was incorporating the dream items without crowding the space. This required a few clever design moves, such as stealing square footage from an adjacent closet to make room for the shower alcove, and turning the tub on an angle to fit it in. A serene palette and layered lighting help create a relaxing feel for the owners, who welcomed a new baby during the design process.
Beauty & FashionHGTV

Farmhouse Design Style 101

American farmhouse “style” was initially a matter of practicality: a wide, deep, apron-front sink simplified chores, you needed a long, sturdy table to serve your whole household, and room-spanning, hand-hewn, exposed ceiling beams were ubiquitous (because they kept your house standing). Just 1% of us live on farms these days, but following their recipe for warm, welcoming spaces is as easy as pie. Gather ingredients like these to bring the farm to your table (and chairs, walls, floors … you get the idea).
Interior Designarchitectureartdesigns.com

Small Terraces And Balconies That Will Catch Your Eye

This porch-like terrace enjoys privileged views of the countryside. In addition, being covered, it is perfect to enjoy in summer or during sunny winter afternoons, with a blanket. What do you do when you have a tubular terrace but enjoy a scandalous view? Take advantage of it! And this is...
Interior Designdesignboom.com

angular green roof tops rammed earth cabin blending into the slovenian scenery

Located in a slovenian flatland among a forest, the rammed earth house is topped by a green roof blending into the surrounding scenery. the project was formed by three architects: merve nur başer, aslı erdem, fatma zeyneb önsiper as part of a competition. the design concept of the cabin was developed by the traditional pitched roofs and their expanding windows, reinterpreting in a new way by experimenting with the rammed earth technique and the possibilities it offers.
Home & GardenTree Hugger

This Affordable Tiny Cabin Is for Weekend Retreats or a Home Office

With working from home becoming more popular, we've seen a number of interesting home office solutions pop up in recent years: exquisitely renovated Airstream trailers, tiny offices on wheels, and of course, the good old backyard shed—ones that you can work in, do some yoga, and even serve booze. Following...
Real Estatedesignboom.com

finca-style desert dwelling in california with shipping container pool is up for sale for $798K

A luxurious desert dwelling with a shipping container pool in landers, california, is up for sale for for $798.000 or €681.136,89, as listed on sotheby’s international realty website. located just 10 minutes from joshua tree, the structure was originally built in 1987 and has recently undergone a complete renovation by X8 property and design principal karen mcaloon. the spacious finca-style residence features a bright, open layout with an impressive kitchen, and a shaded patio, while three generous bedrooms and bathrooms with bespoke furnishing and decorative pieces complete the interior.
Interior Designdesignboom.com

'g collection' is a series of modern glass-legged furniture pieces

Thailand based furniture brand takehomedesign unveiled its new minimal furniture series ‘g collection’. all the pieces are made of transparent glass legs and fuse materials and functionality without compromising on the aesthetic. g marble table v.3 dimension: w160xd80xh75 cm. g collection by takehomedesign aims to include strong and steady loose...
Home & GardenPopular Mechanics

9 Best Futons to Fit Your Living Space

Futons have always been a go-to for college students living in off-campus apartments, but convertible furniture is having a moment, with guest bedrooms being converted to home offices and visiting distant family a priority this summer. Futons are much more affordable than sleeper sofas and can be just as comfortable, and these days there are modern options on the market in addition to the classic futons with Mission-style wooden frames. Read on our top picks, plus shopping advice and tips.
Interior DesignHGTV

Minimalist Design Style 101

Minimalism in decor is all about deploying not-so-basic basics — that is, practical, high-quality pieces with unfussy silhouettes — to celebrate the simplicity of uncluttered, open living spaces. Minimalism became associated with modernism when master architect and designer Mies van der Rohe popularized the declaration that less is more (which originally appeared in a Robert Browning poem about a Renaissance painter — how’s that for design trivia?). In the 21st century, minimalism and modernism still coexist in stylish harmony — but minimalist style has expanded beyond its initial iteration to incorporate contemporary innovations (old Mies would have delighted in all the appliances you can hide in cabinets these days) and influences (who doesn’t love a rustic minimalist interior?). Now, as then, thoughtful minimalism feels like a breath of fresh air. Here’s how it comes together.
Lifestyledwell.com

Asking £1.5M, This London Home Features a Heavenly Loft Bathed in Light

Ornate skylights and generous glazing illuminate the interiors of Southwark Brick House, a residence in South East that combines brick, oak, glass, and steel to dramatic effect. A newly completed three-bedroom property is currently up for grabs in the Bermondsey district in London. Resting at the end of Balaclava Road...
Home & GardenArchDaily

Brunswick Green House / DOOD Studio

Text description provided by the architects. A once dark and confined house has been renovated and transformed into a light, bright family home. The owners bought the home in 2017 with a vision to create a beautiful home to grow their family in. The plan was to live in the...
Interior Designarchitectureartdesigns.com

A Beach House With A Very White Base And Color Accents

Despite its location, this house was quite closed to the sea, “partly for security, partly for comfort, not having to store the terrace furniture if it started to rain. In addition, the space had to be redefined because the life of the owners had changed: it was no longer a second home, but they always live here.
Visual ArtDezeen

Studio Saxe's Naia houses open up to the Costa Rican rainforest

Wooden screens are used to form walls and overhanging roofs in this duo of Costa Rican beach houses by local firm Studio Saxe, which integrate the surrounding jungle into their design. Dubbed Naia I and Naia II, the homes were created side by side for the same owner in Santa...
Visual ArtArchDaily

Forest View House / Horomystudio

Text description provided by the architects. While planning this object, we had a task to occupy the minimum building area, preserving all the perennial trees that grow around. This house is for several families with a large living room for a common rest together. Technical engineering equipment and a garage are located on the ground floor.

Comments / 0

Community Policy