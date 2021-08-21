serpentine pink staircase highlights the inclination of AD+studio's house in vietnam
AD+studio introduces a residential project for a three-generation family in binh duong, vietnam, which is characterized by its staggered arrangement. its intriguing site — a slanted road branching from a lower junction — and its slightly sloped plot, served as the starting point of the conceptual development. furthermore, a serpentine light-pink staircase provides access to the multiple levels of the dwelling.www.designboom.com
