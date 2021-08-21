serpentine pink staircase highlights the inclination of AD+studio's house in vietnam

For a young Vancouver couple’s newly built house, the ensuite bathroom needed to feel rejuvenating. Their last house was bold, punchy and full of personality and, this time, they wanted a more sophisticated look. They had a wish list of luxe elements to include: a water closet, double sinks and soaker tub. Jamie Banfield was the perfect person for the job — for him, elegance and timelessness are always top of mind. However, the room was fairly small, so the challenge was incorporating the dream items without crowding the space. This required a few clever design moves, such as stealing square footage from an adjacent closet to make room for the shower alcove, and turning the tub on an angle to fit it in. A serene palette and layered lighting help create a relaxing feel for the owners, who welcomed a new baby during the design process.