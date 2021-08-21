Cancel
Agriculture

FDA WARNS AGAINST USING IVERMECTIN MEANT FOR LIVESTOCK AFTER FLOOD OF CALLS TO POISON CONTROL CENTERS

eastcountymagazine.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFox News hosts falsely touted drug as COVID treatment. FDA says it is not anti-viral, is used mainly to deworm horses, and can be dangerous for humans. August 21, 2021 (Washington D.C.) – A Mississippi Poison Control Center reports that 70% of recent calls are from people who ingested Ivermectin purchased at livestock supply stores which they mistakenly believed could treat or prevent COVID-19, a view falsely touted by multiple Fox News hosts. Seeking to protect the public from harm, The U.S. Food and Drug Association (FDA) has issued a statement titled “Why you should not use Ivermectin to treat or prevent COVID-19.”

