FDA WARNS AGAINST USING IVERMECTIN MEANT FOR LIVESTOCK AFTER FLOOD OF CALLS TO POISON CONTROL CENTERS

Health officials answered months of questions when they recently announced that COVID-19 vaccine boosters would be made available for the general public. But the decision to recommend a third dose of mRNA vaccines such as Pfizer or Moderna at eight months also left those who got a single-shot vaccine with questions about when they might need to get an extra shot. Now, new research from Johnson & Johnson has found that getting a booster at least six months after your initial dose can help bolster the immune system.