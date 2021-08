Hunters will be able to head out to the woods for a chance at a deer starting with archery and crossbow season, which opens statewide September 18th and goes through January 9th, 2022. Keep in mind, the season will be extended through January 31st in metro sub-units. There will also be an antlerless holiday hunt in the majority of Wisconsin counties between Christmas and the New Year. Bonus antlerless deer harvest authorizations are still available in most counties.