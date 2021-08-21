Cancel
Environment

Flash Flood Watch in Effect Until Midnight

By Andrea Hinds
Williamson Source
Williamson Source
 7 days ago
National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Flash Flood Watch until midnight Sunday morning for portions of Middle Tennessee. NWS reports a total of 8 to 14 inches of rain has fallen in portions of the Flash Flood Watch, causing catastrophic flooding. Flash flooding has washed out roads, inundated homes and businesses, and led to numerous water rescues. Storms that redevelop over similar.

Williamson Source

Williamson Source

Franklin, TN
Williamson Source is your personal portal to all things Williamson County. Our goal is to make living here more delightful and fulfilling each day.

Natchitoches, LAKSLA

Flash flood watch in effect for central Louisiana

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - The U.S. National Weather Service has issued a tropical storm watch and a flash flood watch for parts of central Louisiana. The announcement came at 5:30 a.m. on Saturday Aug. 28, and is expected to be in effect till 7 p.m. Monday, Aug 30. The watches will effect Natchitoches Parish, Jackson Parish, Winn Parish, and Grant Parish. These watches also include the Ouachita, Caldwell, and La Salle parishes. The warnings come ahead of Hurricane Ida, which is said to be intensifying in the Gulf, before its suspected to make landfall on Sunday morning.
Allamakee County, IAweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Allamakee, Chickasaw, Clayton, Fayette, Floyd, Howard by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 07:09:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-28 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Allamakee; Chickasaw; Clayton; Fayette; Floyd; Howard; Mitchell; Winneshiek FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING The National Weather Service in La Crosse has expanded the * Flash Flood Watch to include portions of north central Iowa and northeast Iowa, including the following areas, in north central Iowa, Floyd and Mitchell. In northeast Iowa, Allamakee, Chickasaw, Clayton, Fayette, Howard and Winneshiek. * Until 6 PM CDT this evening. * Additional thunderstorms are expected at times today. Heavy rainfall from these storms, along with saturated soils from recent rain, will cause conditions favorable for flash flooding.
Fayette County, IAweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Fayette, Winneshiek by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 03:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-28 05:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Fayette; Winneshiek The National Weather Service in La Crosse has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Fayette County in northeastern Iowa Southern Winneshiek County in northeastern Iowa * Until 515 AM CDT. * At 308 AM CDT, local law enforcement reported flash flooding across the warned area. Between 2 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Law enforcement reported. Multiple roads are closed due to flooding. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include West Union, Fayette, Calmar, Ossian, Elgin, Clermont, Hawkeye, Spillville, Fort Atkinson, Ridgeway, Waucoma, and Wadena. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED
Fond Du Lac County, WIweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Fond du Lac by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 23:26:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-29 02:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Fond du Lac The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northeastern Fond du Lac County in east central Wisconsin * Until 230 AM CDT. * At 1126 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Radar indicated between 2 and 3 inches has fallen in this area in the last 2 hours. Additional rainfall of up to one half inch is possible. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Southern Lake Winnebago, Van Dyne, Pipe, Johnsburg and Marytown. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Mineral County, WVweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Mineral by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 21:14:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-29 00:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Mineral The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Flood Warning for Small stream in Southwestern Mineral County in eastern West Virginia * Until 1100 PM EDT. * At 808 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include New Creek... Antioch Sulphur City... Hartmansville This includes the following streams and drainages Cranberry Run, Deep Run, Patterson Creek, Abram Creek, Emory Creek, Wild Meadow Run, Mikes Run, Big Run, Whip Run, King Run, Mill Creek, Limestone Run, Pursley Run, Sugar Run, Howell Run and New Creek. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area.

