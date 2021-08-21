Flash Flood Watch in Effect Until Midnight

Effective: 2021-08-28 21:14:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-29 00:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Mineral The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Flood Warning for Small stream in Southwestern Mineral County in eastern West Virginia * Until 1100 PM EDT. * At 808 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include New Creek... Antioch Sulphur City... Hartmansville This includes the following streams and drainages Cranberry Run, Deep Run, Patterson Creek, Abram Creek, Emory Creek, Wild Meadow Run, Mikes Run, Big Run, Whip Run, King Run, Mill Creek, Limestone Run, Pursley Run, Sugar Run, Howell Run and New Creek. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area.
