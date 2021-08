Not satisfied with banning mask mandates and undeterred by catching Covid-19 himself, Texas Governor Greg Abbott signed an executive order on Wednesday banning local governments from imposing vaccine mandates. The order comes as Covid cases and hospitalizations continue to skyrocket across Texas. One of the new cases belonged to Abbott. The governor’s office announced on August 17th that he tested positive and that he was receiving Regeneron’s monoclonal antibody treatment. Abbot has since tested negative, and credited the vaccine as the reason his infection was, according to him, “brief” and “mild.” Nevertheless, Abbott will not allow any local governments to impose mandatory...