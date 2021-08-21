Cancel
Saints Training Camp 2021: Transcript of Coach Sean Payton's press conference

Cover picture for the articleWhat situations did you focus on in practice today?. "We hit third down plays, red zone area plays, and a couple kicking game situations that come up periodically. We also did spontaneous third down plays, no-brainer freeze, and fourth-and-short. We had a number of situations, really. You don't know what game these situations will come up in. It might be three years before one of these (situations) comes up or there's others (situations) that come up every other week. Overall, we got a lot of good snaps in today. We had a good red zone period and third down period. It was good work."

