Flood Watch issued for Montgomery, Northern Saratoga by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-21 11:11:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-21 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Montgomery; Northern Saratoga FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING The Flood Watch continues for * Portions of northwestern Connecticut, western Massachusetts, New York and southern Vermont, including the following areas, in northwestern Connecticut, Northern Litchfield and Southern Litchfield. In western Massachusetts, Northern Berkshire and Southern Berkshire. In New York, Eastern Albany, Eastern Columbia, Eastern Dutchess, Eastern Greene, Eastern Rensselaer, Eastern Schenectady, Eastern Ulster, Montgomery, Northern Saratoga, Schoharie, Southeast Warren, Southern Saratoga, Southern Washington, Western Albany, Western Columbia, Western Dutchess, Western Greene, Western Rensselaer, Western Schenectady and Western Ulster. In southern Vermont, Bennington, Eastern Windham and Western Windham. * Through Monday morning. * A widespread rainfall of 3 to 6 inches is forecast in association as hurricane Henri transitions to a tropical storm over southern New England. Localized amounts up to 10 inches are possible, especially over higher terrain. * Rapid rises could occur on smaller streams and creeks with urban flooding particularly in poor-drainage and low-lying areas.