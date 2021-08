Happy Kokomo Friday! We had another fun night of baseball that saw the New York Yankees increase their winning streak to 12, veteran pitchers show off and Salvador Perez hit his 35th home run of the season. Speaking of home runs, Bobby Dalbec blasted two of them with seven RBI. He's having a pretty massive August where he's batting .347 with five homers and an 1.184 OPS. The problem is the team recently added both Kyle Schwarber and Travis Shaw. It looks like the long term plan is for Schwarber to take over at first and, if that's the case, there just isn't any space for Dalbec. While he's been incredibly hot, we can only recommend adding Dalbec in daily lineup leagues where you can plug him in when he's in the lineup.