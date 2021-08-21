Gunfire Erupts A Second Time At Brooklyn Park Memorial

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Gunfire erupted for a second time at the site of a gun violence memorial in Brooklyn Park Saturday evening.

According to a police report from the Brooklyn Park Police Department, around 4:33 p.m. officers received reports of shots being fired near the site of a vigil for a recent victim of gun violence.

Officers arrived at the scene on the 5700 block of Brookdale Drive and found evidence of gunfire. Based on witness reports, police believe that an argument broke out at the memorial and led to several shots being fired at the individual calling 911. Police say no one was hurt during the incident.

On Tuesday an initial vigil took place for the victim of gun violence when police received multiple reports that a large group of individuals started shooting at each other. The suspects left the area on foot and in vehicles, but officers managed to locate four suspects who were later arrested. Numerous vehicles were struck but no victims were located. This incident is still under further investigation.

Brooklyn Park police helped secure another vigil the following day.

