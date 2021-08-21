Broncos' Courtland Sutton: Likely sitting Saturday

Broncos’ OC Pat Shurmur said they are “thrilled” to name QB Teddy Bridgewater their starting quarterback for Week 1. “We’ve talked about it all camp. There was constant discussion about who was going to be the starting quarterback and the reason was because they were both doing very well. Intentionally we tried to hit it right down the middle with No. 1 reps with team, No. 1 reps with seven on seven for both guys. Pretty much right down the middle with the two preseason games. We named Teddy the starter and we’re thrilled about him moving forward, but it’s safe to say everybody here should see the great improvement Drew has made and how tremendously he handled that competition, and how he understands he’s one play away from going in there and having to win football games,” Shurmur said, per Mike Klis.