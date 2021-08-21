Broncos' Courtland Sutton: Likely sitting Saturday

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleSutton (knee) is likely to sit out Saturday's preseason game against Seattle, 9News' Mike Klis reports. Sutton previously declared that he would play in one of Denver's two remaining preseason games, so he evidently plans to suit up for the third preseason game. According to Klis, the Broncos would prefer to play Sutton on a grass field rather than Seattle's turf. The Broncos play at home against the Rams in their preseason finale, so Sutton might test out his knee in that setting.

