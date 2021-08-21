Cancel
Can the d.a lie to their client to have them keep order protection or to have them persuaded to press charges ?

New York, NY
 7 days ago

I know some one that being charged with burglary in the 2nd for going into his girlfriend house and destroyed a couple of things . The girlfriend called the cops to just get him out not to press charges or anything but this is what it has come down to burglary 2nd ) now the girlfriend keeps telling the d.a that she doesn’t want to press charges or keep in order protection. And the d.a is trying to persuade her to keep the order protection and press charges by telling her false stories of past records . Is this allowed and if not how can we fight this dirty d.a.

