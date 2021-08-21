Cancel
Packers vs. Jets recap: Everything to know from Preseason Week 2

By Zach Kruse
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zi9lX_0bZ5OPMu00

The Green Bay Packers suffered a second consecutive loss at home to open the preseason, falling 23-14 to the New York Jets on Saturday afternoon at Lambeau Field.

The Packers held two different leads after touchdowns in the first half but the Jets took in control in the second half. Matt LaFleur sat 32 players, so for much of the first half, it was the Packers’ second and third stringers against the Jets’ starters.

Here’s everything to know from the Packers’ second preseason game:

Final score: Packers, Jets

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47lfym_0bZ5OPMu00
Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Team 1 2 3 4 Final

NYJ 3 14 6 0 23

GB 7 7 0 0 14

It was over when...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=071AxR_0bZ5OPMu00
Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

… the Jets stopped Dexter Williams on fourth-and-short at New York’s 25-yard line in the fourth quarter, halting the Packers’ best scoring opportunity in the second half. Late in the fourth quarter, Jake Dolegala threw an interception to seal the deal.

Packers top performers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UE9w2_0bZ5OPMu00
Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

WR Malik Taylor: He caught four passes for a team-high 66 yards, including a 23-yard catch along the sideline that sparked the first touchdown drive and a spinning 21-yard catch that kept the second touchdown drive alive. Three of his four catches converted on third down.

RB A.J. Dillon: The second-year running back looks ready for the regular season. He turned his six touches into 40 yards.

RB Kylin Hill: His explosiveness was on display for the second consecutive week. He broke a tackle and found the end zone from 12 yards out, scoring the Packers’ first touchdown. Looks like he has the No. 3 running back job locked up.

DL TJ Slaton: On back-to-back plays in the second half, Slaton delivered a sack on second down and a pressure on third down, creating a stop. He finished with four tackles.

WR Reggie Begelton: He converted a third down with a catch, and his 28-yard punt return was one of the lone special teams highlights.

QB spotlight

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27gxMS_0bZ5OPMu00
(AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

Kurt Benkert: His day was a mixed bag. He completed 18 of 25 passes for 151 yards, one touchdown and an interception. While sharp in the first half, Benkert struggled for much of the second half. The Packers went fumble, three-and-out, interception, turnover on downs and three-and-out over five second-half possessions with Benkert. Big throws to Malik Taylor on third down and the touchdown pass to Jace Sternberger were his best highlights. A couple of botched dropbacks and a few botched snaps were lowlights.

Jake Dolegala: He played one series. His only pass was an interception. He underthrew a deep shot to Reggie Begelton along the near sideline.

Notes, observations

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BJYIj_0bZ5OPMu00
(AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

– The Packers sat 32 players, including Jordan Love and Devin Funchess.

– The Packers had a marathon touchdown drive in the first half: 19 plays, 81 yards, 10:19. The offense converted six third- or fourth-down opportunities.

– More special teams issues: The Jets had a 73-yard kickoff return, and JK Scott produced a 21-yard punt.

– Speaking of Scott, he mixed two great punts with one disaster of a punt. Consistency remains an issue here.

– The run game was more productive, a reflection of the improvement for the offensive line. The Packers rushed 32 times for 135 yards. Rookie Royce Newman looked impressive starting at right guard.

– Undrafted rookie safety Christian Uphoff had two notable special teams plays as a gunner on punts.

– Dexter Williams provided a spark as a kick returner. He also had a drop on a third-down play.

– Overall, the Packers were sloppy again. Three more turnovers stained the performance.

Best play: Benkert to Taylor on third down

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w3FFZ_0bZ5OPMu00
(AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

The Packers finish the three-game preseason schedule with a trip to Buffalo to play the Bills, who are 2-0 in exhibition games after beating the Detroit Lions and Chicago Bears. Jordan Love is expected to play. Also, keep in mind, the Packers must cut the roster from 85 to 80 players on Tuesday.

