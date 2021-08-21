New York Jets: 3 stars from Saturday’s preseason win at Green Bay

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — It was a moment New York Jets fans have been waiting for since the NFL draft in April. And it finally happened Saturday night. Rookie quarterback Zach Wilson, the No. 2 overall pick, played his first professional game as the Jets faced the Giants at MetLife Stadium. It was just a preseason game, of course. But it was an important milestone and our first chance to evaluate Wilson in a non-practice setting.