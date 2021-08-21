New York Jets: 3 stars from Saturday’s preseason win at Green Bay
Offense took center stage on Saturday, as Zach Wilson found Tyler Kroft for two scores in a New York Jets victory. Zach Wilson earned his first two unofficial touchdown passes as a New York Jet on Saturday, each going to Tyler Kroft, while Corey Davis established a connection with the young quarterback through a 70-yard showing on four catches. The Jets’ rookie quarterback completed 9-of-11 passes overall for 128 yards, playing four drives in a 23-14 victory over the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.empiresportsmedia.com
