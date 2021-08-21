Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

New York Jets: 3 stars from Saturday’s preseason win at Green Bay

By Geoff Magliocchetti
Posted by 
Empire Sports Media
Empire Sports Media
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Offense took center stage on Saturday, as Zach Wilson found Tyler Kroft for two scores in a New York Jets victory. Zach Wilson earned his first two unofficial touchdown passes as a New York Jet on Saturday, each going to Tyler Kroft, while Corey Davis established a connection with the young quarterback through a 70-yard showing on four catches. The Jets’ rookie quarterback completed 9-of-11 passes overall for 128 yards, playing four drives in a 23-14 victory over the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.

empiresportsmedia.com

Comments / 0

Empire Sports Media

Empire Sports Media

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
10K+
Post
828K+
Views
ABOUT

New York Sports News & Opinion

 https://empiresportsmedia.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Jets#New York Jet#American Football#The Green Bay Packers#Esm#Pff Fantasy#Wr#Brgridiron#Nflnetwork#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
New York Jets
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLchatsports.com

New York Jets QB Zach Wilson a 'fan boy' around Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers

New York Jets rookie Zach Wilson, who grew up idolizing Aaron Rodgers, was admittedly starstruck upon meeting the Green Bay Packers' quarterback for the first time at a joint practice Wednesday in Green Bay. So, too, was Jets second-year quarterback James Morgan, who played high-school ball in Green Bay. "James...
NFLNewsday

Jets-Packers joint practice photos from Green Bay

Scenes from Green Bay as the Jets visit the Packers for joint practices leading up to their preseason game. Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh share a laugh during a joint NFL football training camp practice Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)
NFLchatsports.com

3 biggest takeaways from first half of NY Jets-Green Bay Packers

New York Jets fans must continue to repeat the mantra of “it’s only preseason”…but it’s hard not to feel the hype around Zach Wilson after a strong first half on the grass Starr, Favre, and Rodgers previously patrolled. Wilson fostered connections with Corey Davis (70 yards on a quartet of...
NFLthefocus.news

Who is New York Jets star Carl Lawson's girlfriend? Meet Olympian Rachel Dincoff

New York Jets defensive end Carl Lawson has suffered a devastating season-ending injury, ruling him out of the 2021 NFL season. Lawson’s girlfriend Rachel Dincoff happened to compete at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Lawson out for rest of season. On Thursday, 19 August, it was revealed Carl Lawson suffered a...
NFLUSA Today

What we learned from No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson's preseason debut for New York Jets

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — It was a moment New York Jets fans have been waiting for since the NFL draft in April. And it finally happened Saturday night. Rookie quarterback Zach Wilson, the No. 2 overall pick, played his first professional game as the Jets faced the Giants at MetLife Stadium. It was just a preseason game, of course. But it was an important milestone and our first chance to evaluate Wilson in a non-practice setting.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Green Bay Packers: 10 Quick Observations from Matchup w/ Jets

The Green Bay Packers lost their second preseason game to the New York Jets, but who really cares? It is the preseason, after all. More importantly, we got another live look at many players who find themselves on the roster bubble with final roster cuts just over a week away.
NFLchatsports.com

Live Updates: New York Jets at Green Bay Packers

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Without Aaron Rodgers and Jordan Love, the Green Bay Packers are hosting the New York Jets in the second preseason game on Saturday afternoon. Follow along all day for updates. Third Quarter. Jets 17, Packers 14. On the first play of the second half, running back...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

New York Jets: 3 Players demanding attention vs. Packers in preseason

The team heads to Lambeau Field to take on the Green Bay Packers. And there are three members of the New York Jets to focus on. It was a rough year for this franchise in 2020. The New York Jets dropped their first 13 games and finished with the second-worst record in the NFL. The new head coach is Robert Saleh, who comes over from the San Francisco 49ers.
NFLnewyorkupstate.com

New York Jets vs. Green Bay Packers: How to watch NFL preseason week 2, time, TV channel, FREE live stream

The New York Jets visit the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field for the 2nd NFL preseason game on Saturday, August 21 (8/21/2021). The game will be broadcast at 4:25 p.m., and the channel will vary across the market between local CBS, NBC, FOX and more affiliates (guide below). The game will also be broadcast out of market on the NFL Network. It can be live streamed on fuboTV, AT&T TV and other live TV streaming services.

Comments / 0

Community Policy