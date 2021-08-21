Woman flown to hospital after motorcycle crash

DARKE COUNTY — A motorcycle crash in Darke County resulted in one person being flown to an area hospital Saturday afternoon.

According to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened in the area of the 7700 block of New Harrison-Bradford Road near Bradford around 3:46 p.m.

Deputies said Shawn Detrick, 47, of Troy, was driving a 2013 Harley-Davidson Street Glide with his wife, Peggy Detrick, 51, also of Troy. They were traveling west on New Harrison-Bradford Road when he lost control while negotiating a curve. Deputies said they slid off the right side of the road and hit the side of a ditch.

Peggy Detrick was flown to Miami Valley hospital. Her condition is unknown at this time.

Shawn Detrick refused treatment on scene.

©2021 Cox Media Group