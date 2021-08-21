Cancel
New York City, NY

Santana and Rob Thomas Perform 'Smooth', 'Move' at NYC 'Homecoming' Concert

By Ilana Kaplan
Register Citizen
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt Saturday’s We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert, Santana and Rob Thomas teamed up to debut their new single “Move” just three days following its release. The Central Park set also paid homage to their past as the duo delivered a groove-filled performance of their 1999 mega-hit “Smooth” to a crowd of roughly 60,000 attendees. Rapper-singer Wyclef Jean also joined Santana for the 2001 R&B fusion hit “Maria Maria.”

