The Mets fell to the Dodgers tonight by a score of 2-1, their second-straight extra-inning loss to Los Angeles after dropping Friday night’s game in 10 innings as well. Taijuan Walker looked as good as he has in nearly two months, starting his night with 6.1 hitless innings before serving up a solo homer to Will Smith in the seventh, which tied the game at 1. Corey Seager then immediately followed with a double, and after a strikeout of AJ Pollock, Chris Taylor worked a walk and that ended Walker’s day.