At times it’s hard to believe that Pete Alonso is in just his third season with the Mets. He has become a leader on the team and is one of the more quotable players on the 2021 squad, often front-and-center in the post-game Zoom press conferences. It was on August 18, 2019, that Alonso, in his rookie season, set the first of three home run records in a six-week period.