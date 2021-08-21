Cancel
Environment

Stay connected when Hurricane Henri takes out power

By Bridget Carey
CNET
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you lose power during a storm, you may be able to get by for three hours, but do you have what it takes to stay connected if the lights go out for three days -- or longer?. Hurricane Henri is threatening a direct hit on New York's Long Island or southern New England on Sunday, with hurricane warnings reportedly going out to nearly 6 million people. Another 36 million are under tropical storm warnings, including residents of New York City, where a state of emergency has been declared. Heavy rainfall and high winds may well mean flash floods, fallen trees and extended blackouts.

Bryan Norcross
Environmenttdworld.com

Georgia Power Crews Move North to Assist with Hurricane Henri Recovery

Company crews roll out to Connecticut ahead of storm's landfall. As Hurricane Henri threatened the Northeast Coast, Georgia Power responded to support affected utilities as part of the mutual assistance network. More than 100 Georgia Power personnel traveled north toward Hartford, Connecticut. A convoy of trucks and personnel including linemen and engineers, as well as safety, fleet and logistics support from around the state left Georgia Power's Lawrenceville headquarters in metro Atlanta at 6 a.m. Sunday morning. Georgia Power also released a number of contract crews to respond as well.
EnvironmentDetroit News

Tropical Storm Henri knocks out power, leads to flash flooding

Westerly, R.I. — Tropical Storm Henri hit the coast of Rhode Island Sunday afternoon, packing high winds that knocked out power to tens of thousands of homes and bands of rain that led to flash flooding from New Jersey to Massachusetts. The storm was downgraded from a hurricane to a...
Environmentwhatsupnewp.com

Power out during Henri? Important information from National Grid

National Grid is reminding customers that power outages are expected to occur during today’s storm. It may be several days before power is restored. We’re sharing some safety reminders from National Grid below:. We are closely monitoring the weather forecasts calling for strong winds and very heavy rain early Sunday...
EnvironmentPosted by
CBS News

Latest forecast for Hurricane Henri

Several states in the Northeast are bracing for Hurricane Henri, which is expected to make landfall on Long Island in New York or in southern New England. CBS News meteorologist and climate specialist Jeff Berardelli has more details on what to expect from the coming storm.

