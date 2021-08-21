Stay connected when Hurricane Henri takes out power

If you lose power during a storm, you may be able to get by for three hours, but do you have what it takes to stay connected if the lights go out for three days -- or longer?. Hurricane Henri is threatening a direct hit on New York's Long Island or southern New England on Sunday, with hurricane warnings reportedly going out to nearly 6 million people. Another 36 million are under tropical storm warnings, including residents of New York City, where a state of emergency has been declared. Heavy rainfall and high winds may well mean flash floods, fallen trees and extended blackouts.