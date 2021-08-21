Cancel
Roger Mills County, OK

Flood Advisory issued for Roger Mills by NWS

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-21 18:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-21 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Roger Mills The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Flood Advisory for West Central Dewey County in northwestern Oklahoma Southeastern Ellis County in northwestern Oklahoma Northeastern Roger Mills County in western Oklahoma * Until 945 PM CDT. * At 633 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1.5 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Camargo. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

