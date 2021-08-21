Cancel
Henderson County, NC

Flood Advisory issued for Henderson by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-21 11:07:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: When it is safe to do so, please report flooding or landslides threatening roads or property to the National Weather Service Greenville-Spartanburg by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, by posting on our Facebook page, or via Twitter using hashtag NWSGSP. Your message should describe the specific location where impacts occurred and the depth of flooding observed. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Henderson The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Small Stream Flood Advisory for Central Henderson County in western North Carolina * Until 1030 PM EDT. * At 734 PM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. * Some locations that may experience flooding include Hendersonville, Flat Rock, Laurel Park, Valley Hill and East Flat Rock. This includes the following streams and drainages Clear Creek, Perry Creek, Mud Creek and Bat Fork.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

