Broncos' Courtland Sutton: Likely sitting Saturday

Miller is expected to suit up for Saturday's game against the Rams, Nick Kosmider of The Athletic reports. Miller was held out of Denver's Week 2 preseason win over the Seahawks, but Coach Vic Fangio told reporters that the veteran will play against the Rams on Aug. 28. The 6-foot-3, 250-pounder has come a long way in his recovery from a surgery to repair a dislocated perineal tendon that caused him to miss the entire 2020 campaign. Miller will rejoin a defense that could prove to be quite formidable as the season progresses, and the 32-year-old linebacker will look return to his former level of dominance.