Beaufort County, NC

Flood Advisory issued for Beaufort by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-21 19:33:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-21 21:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Beaufort The National Weather Service in Newport/Morehead City has issued a * Flood Advisory for Poor Drainage Areas for Northeastern Beaufort County in eastern North Carolina Northwestern Hyde County in eastern North Carolina * Until 930 PM EDT. * At 733 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Overflowing poor drainage areas will cause minor flooding in the advisory area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Belhaven, Fairfield, Scranton, Ponzer, Pungo, New Holland, Leechville, Nebraska, Lake Landing, Middletown, Fort Landing and Lake Mattamuskeet. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

alerts.weather.gov

