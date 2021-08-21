Flash Flood Warning issued for Eddy by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 18:29:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-28 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Target Area: Pima; Pinal FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR NORTHEASTERN PIMA AND SOUTHEASTERN PINAL COUNTIES At 629 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms over the past few hours have produced between 1 and 2 inches of heavy rain in the Canada del Oro and Sutherland Wash basins on the western portions of the Catalina Mountains. An automated rain gage at Samaniego Peak recorded 1.42 inches of rain with 5 other gages along the CDO receiving at or around an inch of rain. This will result in flash flooding of several washes that drain into these main washes through 7 PM MST. Very high flows in the CDO Wash will persist through midnight. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Tucson, Catalina, Oro Valley, Marana, Oracle, Casas Adobes, Saddlebrooke, Tortolita, Catalina State Park, Catalina Foothills, Oracle Junction, Biosphere 2 and Dove Mountain. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE