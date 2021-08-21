Cancel
Eddy County, NM

Flash Flood Warning issued for Eddy by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-21 17:53:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-21 20:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Keep children away from storm drains, culverts, creeks and streams. Water levels can rise rapidly and sweep children away. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Eddy FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR CENTRAL EDDY COUNTY At 553 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Carlsbad, Carlsbad North, Avalon, Otis, Living Desert State Park, Lake Avalon and Cavern City Air Terminal. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

alerts.weather.gov

