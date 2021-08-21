Defensive intensity, turnovers highlight Mississippi State's second fall scrimmage

Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach talks to reporters after Saturday's scrimmage. Stefan Krajisnik | Daily Journal

STARKVILLE – Takeaways were the tale of Mississippi State’s second fall camp scrimmage on Saturday – or turnovers were if you look at it from the other side of the ball.

Mike Leach admitted it’s hard to gauge in a scrimmage whether one side is being effective or another is lacking, but when it came to the four interceptions that were thrown – two of which were taken back for touchdowns – it’s usually a testament to poor offensive execution unless a defender made a rare spectacular play.

“It’s the quarterback,” Leach said before pausing. “I mean, good plays by the defense, yeah. They caught them and took off with them and all that, but the starting point is don’t throw it to them.”

Leach said a series of plays goes into those mistakes, from protection to pass accuracy and vision to separation at receiver.

Ultimately, Leach pointed at offensive execution — or lack thereof – for those mistakes. Will Rogers, Chance Lovertich, Daniel Greek and Sawyer Robertson each threw a pick.

The scrimmage started with the offense coming out hot on Lovertich’s opening drive, but it ended with linebacker Nathaniel Watson snagging an interception in the end zone – a sign of of red zone play would go in the scrimmage.

Rogers, who ultimately had three touchdowns in the scrimmage and was called the most consistent QB on the team by Leach, came out for the team’s second drive where he quickly threw a pick-six to safety Dylan Lawrence. Rogers stayed out on the field to play through that drive but would get sacked to end a drive that made it to the red zone.

Leach spoke after the first scrimmage on a need for better execution in these tight situations — perhaps a testament to the little things that still need to be flushed in fall camp. But what showed again in the second scrimmage was Zach Arnett’s defense showing aggressiveness and unwillingness to give in.

“Hard-working. Don’t slow down,” running back Jo’quavious Marks said of the defense. “Everybody running to the ball, no matter what. Ball could be all the way on the other side of the field, and everybody’s gonna run to the ball.”

Linebacker Aaron Brule said he expects his unit to continue to be in the right spots to create takeaways this season, and some new names could help.

Freshman corner Jay Hampton was part of the crew racking in interceptions Saturday. Fellow freshman linebacker Nic Mitchell had the likely play of the day with his seismic hit on running back Simeon Price who caught a pass in the middle of the field.

Not only do these plays provide a slight glimpse into the future potential of the defense, but it could mean better depth for Arnett’s unit this season.

It also shows a willingness to buy into the defensive culture Arnett is trying to instill, even from younger players.

“Those guys have been working their butts off all fall,” Brule said. “I think it’s their time to really show up and show what they can do.”