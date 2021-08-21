The epic tale of Marc-Andre Fleury

Follow me on Twitter by clicking the following link for all Habs updates! Follow @KarineGHG. 49 years ago today, 3 very big names were inducted in the Hockey Hall of Fame; “Mister Hockey” Gordie Howe and 2 important players in the Habs history; “Le Gros Bill” Jean Béliveau and Bernard “Boom-Boom” Geoffrion. Not only was it a spectacular class, but both Howe and Béliveau had just retired, considering their body of work, the selection committee decided to waive the usually mandatory 3-year waiting period. An honor that had only been bestowed on 4 players before then: Dit Clapper, Maurice Richard, Ted Lindsay and Red Kelly. Since that day, the waiting period was only waived 3 times; for Bobby Orr in 1979, Mario Lemieux in 1997 (after his first retirement) and Wayne Gretzky in 1999.
