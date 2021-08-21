Fluent Financial LLC Acquires 30,627 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

4 Trending Communication Stocks To Watch In The Stock Market This Week. Communication stocks may be one of the most important industries in the stock market over the past decade. It comprises some of the fastest-growing names in the stock market today. In the past, we relied on telecommunication services from providers such as T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS) and Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) to maintain communications. Don’t get me wrong, they still play a pivotal role today, but the presence of social media and streaming platforms has given us more choices these days.