Fluent Financial LLC Acquires 30,627 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)
Fluent Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 141.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,307 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,627 shares during the quarter. Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).www.modernreaders.com
