Fluent Financial LLC Acquires 30,627 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

By Christopher Mengel
modernreaders.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFluent Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 141.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,307 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,627 shares during the quarter. Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

StocksKokomo Perspective

4 Communication Stocks To Watch In September 2021

4 Trending Communication Stocks To Watch In The Stock Market This Week. Communication stocks may be one of the most important industries in the stock market over the past decade. It comprises some of the fastest-growing names in the stock market today. In the past, we relied on telecommunication services from providers such as T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS) and Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) to maintain communications. Don’t get me wrong, they still play a pivotal role today, but the presence of social media and streaming platforms has given us more choices these days.
StocksEntrepreneur

Is Moderna Headed for a Breakout?

A level of support and a resistance line have created an ascending triangle in the chart of Moderna, Inc. (MRNA). If the stock breaks through this resistance, a breakout is expected. Read more to learn how to take advantage of this trading opportunity. Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) is a commercial-stage biotech...

