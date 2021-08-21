Cancel
Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

By Steven Smith
modernreaders.com
 7 days ago

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.680-$-0.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $355 million-$357 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $354.65 million.Appian also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.200-$-0.170 EPS.

