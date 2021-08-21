Cancel
Radnor Township, PA

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Reports Topline Ganaxolone Phase 2 Open-Label Results

RADNOR, PA — Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRNS) this week announced topline data from its open-label Phase 2 trial evaluating safety and efficacy of adjunctive oral ganaxolone treatment in 23 patients with seizures associated with tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC). The primary endpoint showed a median 16.6 percent reduction in 28-day primary endpoint seizure frequency relative to the four-week baseline period, with 30.4 percent of patients achieving a 50 percent or more seizure reduction. During the trial, patients with focal seizures (n=19) showed a median 25.2 percent reduction in focal seizure frequency.

