Earlier this week, Michael Waddell sat down with Si Robertson and the Duck Call Room podcast crew. And after talking with the guys, he posted a tweet to commemorate the day. Si and Waddell used their time to trade hunting stories and talk about Waddell’s podcast, A bone to pick. The episode, entitled Uncle Si & the Dale Earnhardt Story You’ve Never Heard, aired on Apple Podcast this past Thursday (August 26th).