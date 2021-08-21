Cancel
Santana and Rob Thomas Perform 'Smooth', 'Move' at NYC 'Homecoming' Concert

By Ilana Kaplan
SFGate
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt Saturday’s We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert, Santana and Rob Thomas teamed up to debut their new single “Move” just three days following its release. The Central Park set also paid homage to their past as the duo delivered a groove-filled performance of their 1999 mega-hit “Smooth” to a crowd of roughly 60,000 attendees. Rapper-singer Wyclef Jean also joined Santana for the 2001 R&B fusion hit “Maria Maria.”

New York City, NYPosted by
Rolling Stone

Earth, Wind & Fire Bring ‘September’ to NYC ‘Homecoming’ Concert

One day after releasing their reimagined version of “You Want My Love,” beloved funk-soul group Earth, Wind and Fire hit the Central Park stage with Babyface and R&B singer Lucky Daye to perform the song live at New York’s We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert. “This project has been fantastic to work on,” Babyface said earlier this week. “We really wanted to bring a tremendous, iconic song that is unmistakably Earth, Wind & Fire into the contemporary world of Lucky Daye. The goal was to create a reimagined version of this classic song that reflects Lucky’s unique voice and musical style, while still honoring the original.” The group brought their trademark ebullient, joyous vibe for the track, which acted as a warm-up to “September.” That song — arguably the group’s biggest hit — bridged grandparents, parents and kids at a show that featured a cross-generational hit list of artists, including Paul Simon, the Killers, Polo G, Patti Smith, Bruce Springsteen, Journey, Kane Brown, Jennifer Hudson, Cynthia Erivo, Elvis Costello, LL Cool J, Jon Batiste and Andrea Bocelli.
MusicBillboard

Iconic Duos Reunited: Santana & Rob Thomas, and Other Hit Collaborators Who Tried to Recapture the Magic

While Santana continued collaborating on hits with younger artists after “Smooth,” and Rob Thomas had continued success with Matchbox Twenty (as well as a moderately successful solo career), the dynamic duo didn’t record together again for the next 22 years. But on August 18th, Santana released “Move,” the lead single from the forthcoming Blessings & Miracles, another summery Latin rock single featuring Rob Thomas, as well as the band American Authors. While it’s hard to imagine “Move” equaling the enormous popularity of “Smooth,” it could once again prove to be a major career bump for both Santana and Thomas.
MusicSFGate

UB40 Founding Member, Saxophonist Brian Travers Dead at 62

UB40 saxophonist and founding member Brian Travers died Sunday, August 22nd, after a lengthy battle with cancer, according to a statement from the band. He was 62. “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our comrade, brother, founding UB40 member and musical legend, Brian David Travers,” the band wrote on social media. “Brian passed away yesterday evening with his family by his side, after a long and heroic battle with cancer. Our thoughts are with Brian’s wife Lesley, his daughter Lisa and son Jamie. We are all devastated by this news and ask that you respect the family’s need for privacy at this time.”
New York City, NYRolling Stone

Patti Smith Releases ‘Live at Electric Lady’ Concert EP

A Patti Smith concert recorded this past April at New York’s Electric Lady studios has been released as a Spotify exclusive. Live at Electric Lady features original Smith tunes like “Ghost Dance,” “April Fool,” and “Peaceable Kingdom” along with Bob Dylan’s “One Too Many Mornings,” and Stevie Wonder’s “Blame It on the Sun.”
CelebritiesAlbany Herald

SCOTT LUDWIG: Classically gassed

Recently, I made the following post on social media:. ♦ The Beatles’ “Let It Be” (open for debate) ♦ Iron Butterfly’s “In-A-Gadda-Da-Vida” (nonnegotiable) Several of the submissions I received were songs I originally intended to include, such as Steppenwolf’s “Magic Carpet Ride” (long version), Deep Purple’s “Smoke on the Water,” and Eric Clapton’s “Layla.” One other submission was “Hotel California” by the Eagles, ironic because on the night of my post, I was going to a Black Jacket Symphony concert in LaGrange to hear them play the album “Hotel California” in its entirety, and I intended to include the title song on my original list. Apparently, a short memory is one of the repercussions of listening to classic rock for more than 50 years.
Celebritiessoultracks.com

90s soul singer supreme, Sam Salter, dies at age 46

Today we say a sad goodbye to popular 90s soul singer Sam Salter, who has reportedly died at a far too young 46. No cause of death was released. As a young man, Salter was signed by Babyface and L.A. Reid for their LaFace label, and immediately scored hits with “After 12, Before 6” and the beautiful ballad “There You Are.”
MusicVulture

1999 Called — It Wants Its New Santana–Rob Thomas Collab Back

The suffix “-aissance” is dead. We are no longer allowed to call the resurgence of a character actress doing multiple high-profile projects at once an “-aissance.” But how else are we supposed to describe the reemergence of (not character actresses but musicians) Santana and Rob Thomas? Déjà Smooth? First, it was announced that the duo will play New York’s Homecoming Concert on August 21. And today, they released their first new studio single since the 1999 summer radio hit “Smooth” that won them three Grammy Awards 22 years ago. It’s called “Move,” a word that sounds like smooth if you make your ears squint, and it’s got guitar licks and summer vibes, just like the first one. It’s all perfectly harmless. It also features vocals from American Authors, a band perhaps best known for their single “Best Day of My Life,” a song that is sonically indistinguishable from its Kidz Bop cover.
New York City, NYNY1

NYC Homecoming Week concerts kick off Saturday

NYC Homecoming Week start up this Saturday with over 100 arts, culture, entertainment and community events across all five boroughs. It's a citywide celebration of New Yorkers, and their resilience during the ongoing pandemic. The festivities are also a push by the city to drive support for local businesses and...
Environmenttalesbuzz.com

NYC Central Park Homecoming Concert Shut Down Due To Weather – Talesbuzz

The “Homecoming” concert taking place Saturday in NYC’s Central Park was canceled mid-show after lightning and rain broke out in the area. Grammy winner Barry Manilow was on stage performing the song “Can’t Smile Without You” when an announcement was made, telling those on the scene to exit the venue and seek shelter.
Musicfox5atlanta.com

Carlos Santana talks new collaboration with Rob Thomas

'Smooth' was the product of the powerhouse collaboration between Matchbox Twenty front man Rob Thomas and iconic guitarist Carlos Santana. And after talking about it for years, the two musicians have finally created another project guaranteed to make you 'Move.'
CelebritiesMiddletown Press

Carlos Santana and Rob Thomas Are Together Again. It Only Took 22 Years

Twenty-two years ago, no one could avoid “Smooth,” that unlikely combo of Carlos Santana and Rob Thomas that won multiple Grammys, sold millions, and haunted all of us at weddings. But neither man seemed to take the idea of a sequel all too seriously. “We always talked about doing something,” Thomas says. “Usually I’d get a text from Carlos at 3 in the morning with Otis Redding doing ‘Day Tripper’ and Carlos saying, ‘We’re gonna do this song!’ It was always two guys drinking too much wine and having a conversation about music: ‘We’re gonna start a band!'”
Music963kklz.com

New Music: Santana & Rob Thomas!

1999 was the last time Santana got together with Rob Thomas, of Matchbox 20, for their collaboration on the hit song “Smooth”. Now they are together again with the help of American Authors on a song called “Move”. The Mike & Carla Morning Show gave you a sample of it this morning…you can hear in the segment below.

