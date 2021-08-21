My Hero Academia Explains the Horrifying Origin and Meaning Behind Shigaraki's Hands

My Hero Academia explained the horrifying meaning and origins behind all of the hands Tomura Shigaraki wears around his body. Not only has Shigaraki been a memorable villain since his debut, but his look made him all the more intriguing as the decorative hands around his body went along with the nature of his decaying quirk. But as the series continued, fans began to see that these hands were far more important that just a costume statement. With the newest episode of the series, anime fans finally got the horrific explanation behind why he wears them and where they're from.