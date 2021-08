The forecast for New Orleans and southeast Louisiana is stifling and will be all day Sunday. Highs, themselves, will reach upper 90s again but feel more like 100s during the hottest part of your day Sunday. An Excessive Heat Warning was issued Saturday, which means index values neared 113+ in many spots. A Heat Advisory was issued, as well, until 5PM. Overnight, over both sides of Lake Pontchartrain, expect 70s.