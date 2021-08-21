Special Weather Statement issued for Beaverhead by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-21 17:31:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-21 18:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Heavy rainfall may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Beaverhead Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Madison and northwestern Beaverhead Counties through 615 PM MDT At 529 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 8 miles east of Wisdom to 9 miles northeast of Challis. Movement was northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph, heavy rain, and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Wisdom, Jackson, Grant, Wise River, Polaris, Dewey, Bannack, Bannack State Park and Glen. This includes Interstate 15 between mile markers 76 and 86 . MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH