FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – If you were looking forward to the Smith Mountain Lake Wine Festival, you’re going to have to wait one more year. “This is the absolute last thing we wanted to do, but all of the data concerning infection rates and hospitalizations points to the fact that it’s the responsible thing to do. In the past month, cases per 100,000 people were up 639 percent in Bedford County and 2,231 percent in Franklin County, primarily due to the surging Delta variant,” said Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce executive director Andy Bruns.