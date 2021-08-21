Cancel
It's early, but Jets rookie QB Zach Wilson is showing the right stuff

By Bob Glauber
Newsday
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRule No. 1 for casting judgement on rookie quarterbacks: No matter how things look at the start, always play the long game. That said, it’s hard not to feel some level of optimism that what we’re seeing from Zach Wilson at the start of his NFL career is a promising sign of the future. No, we won’t "put him into Canton on roller skates," as Bill Parcells constantly preached during his own Hall of Fame coaching career when young players flashed potential. But we will say that Wilson is already starting to check some boxes for what it takes to become a successful starter.

