Upcoming NOLI events

If you have some experience in a whitewater kayak and want to develop the fundamentals, strokes and river moves that will help you become more comfortable on moving water then our one-day Novice Whitewater Kayak Class is the class for you. Held on the Lower Nolichucky River, this class is ideal for any current whitewater kayaker who wants to improve their comfort and proficiency on class I-II+ rivers. Age 10+. Cost is $125. Signup at www.Nolilearn.org.www.johnsoncitypress.com
