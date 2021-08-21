Upcoming NOLI events

BEAUMONT — City of Beaumont - Due to the increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, and with the health and safety of the community of utmost concern, the City of Beaumont is postponing the following upcoming events which are produced by the Beaumont Event Services Department. Information about rescheduled dates is forthcoming. Please hold on to your tickets as they will be valid for the new dates. However, current ticket holders may obtain a refund now at the point of purchase if they wish to do so.