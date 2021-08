On Friday night, the Kansas City Chiefs took the field against the Arizona Cardinals for their second 2021 preseason game. While there were plays left out there by the starting offense, we learned some key aspects from that group. And there were also some solid bounce back performances or extended strong outings from the week before. Now with just one preseason game left, there are still many crucial decisions that the Chiefs are going to have to make. Here are five things we learned from Kansas City and their trip to Arizona.